Kareena Kapoor Khan is a social bee on Instagram. She often shares pictures featuring her family including her husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons. It’s Randhir Kapoor's birthday today and Kareena Kapoor is celebrating it by sharing the cutest picture. The legendary actor turned 76 and to wish him a very happy birthday, his daughter made an adorable birthday post on her official Instagram account. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2023: Unique, weird Bollywood love stories that made us go 'Kaisa yeh ishq hai, ajab sa risk hai'

shares an unseen cute picture with father Randhir Kapoor and son Jeh to wish the legend a Happy Birthday. Along with the picture, Bebo penned a funny note to wish father and former actor filmmaker on his 76th birthday. In the note, she wrote both her favourite boys are busy doing what she loves the most. In the cutesy picture grandfather and grandson are seen pouting. While daddy Randhir may pass Kareena’s exam by making a perfect pout, son Jeh tried hard to make one. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: A fan compares Ayesha Singh aka Sai with Kareena Kapoor Khan's Geet and it'll break your heart [Watch Video]

Soon after she shared the pictures birthday messages started pouring in. Her friends and friends dropped comments and reacted to the adorable picture. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan wrote happy birthday uncle. Kareena Kapoor’s best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora dropped red heart emojis. Sanjay Kapoor too wished calling him Dadoo. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra reception INSIDE video: Newlyweds were high on energy as Kala Chashma ruled the night [WATCH]

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in ’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed miserably at the box office. Lately, she was busy filming in London for ’s untitled film which is billed to be a murder mystery and the actress will play a detective. Bebo has an exciting slate of upcoming projects including 's next, which is based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. She has also been roped alongside, Tabu and for The Crew bankrolled by and .