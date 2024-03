Talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood debut, he is reported to make his debut with the Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Sarzameen. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is slated to release this year. Ibrahim has also worked as an assistant on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Regarding his love life, he is rumoured to be dating Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari. Although the duo haven't officially confirmed their relationship, speculations are rife that they are in a steady relationship. They have also been spotted together a few times, trying to evade the cameras, which adds further fuel to their alleged love affair. Ibrahim shares a great bond with his sister Sara and is often seen indulging in fun banter with her on social media.