Kareena Kapoor Khan shares unseen picture of Karisma Kapur's daughter Samaira and we can't get over how stunning she looks

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an unseen picture of Karisma Kapur's daughter Samaira wherein she is seen all grown up. She looked as stunning as the Kapoor sisters in the mirror selfie and we wonder if she is now looking to step into the industry.