The Pataudis aka Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan are enjoying their long-due vacation. The four of them are currently in Italy having a family vacation whilst munching on the delicacies of Italy and dipping in the pool. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a social butterfly has been sharing pictures from their vacation in her Instagram stories. And that's what she did a couple of hours ago. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and more Bollywood actress' baby bump pictures that went viral on social media

Kareena's chill time with Jeh

At first, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures of herself. She used the trick of zoomed-in pictures and eventually, we see she is with Jeh on the Ponte Vecchio. The gorgeous actress had clicked some solo pictures. She also shared a snap with Jeh in her arms. The actress is seen in a tie-dyed co-ord set while Jeh was in a grey tee and shorts. He was seen enjoying a cherry-liked fruit and his candid snap will make you go aww and rofl at the same time. Check out Bebo and Jeh's snaps here: Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected these 7 blockbuster movies that went into Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra's kitty

Saif and Taimur chill in the pool

While sharing her pictures, Kareena also shared a snap of Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. They are seen enjoying some pool time. Saif is seen on a pink flamingo while Tim is seen resting on the tail of the flamingo, looking beat. He seems to have had loads of fun in the pool with his father. Bebo laughed at the picture and also dropped a few heart-eyes emoticons. Check out the picture here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's family vacation

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan along with their kiddies Jeh and Taimur have first visited London. The actress expressed her gratitude for finally getting to hog on her favourite fish at her favourite spot in London after two years. She has been sharing pictures of Jeh and also some selfies with Saif and Taimur all along.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.