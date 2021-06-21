Kareena Kapoor Khan shares yoga partners Saif and Taimur's pics in action; opens up on 'painful' fitness journey post second baby

Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her second child on February 21. The actress is known for her fitness and we saw how she got back to being fit within a few months post she gave birth to Taimur Ali Khan. Now, post her second baby's arrival, she has once again left us surprised with her fitness journey. Kareena Kapoor Khan's fitness journey is quite inspirational and Yoga has played a big role in it. On the occasion of Yoga Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she is slowly and steadily getting back to being fit with Yoga. She calls Yoga her 'me time'. She posted a picture of herself doing Yoga on Instagram and wrote, "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it." Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her curves in a bikini on International Yoga Day; says 'free your mind' – view pic

"My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people. On that note, I'm going to #StretchLikeACat and hope you do too, "she added.

She also shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan doing Yoga and wrote, "Following suit for #InternationalYogaDay is the husband and the son... we're always inspiring each other because #inspiration starts at home... " Isn't it a cute picture?

Kareena Kapoor Khan often keeps sharing pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. However, she and Saif Ali Khan have managed to keep their second baby hidden from the media. They haven't shared any picture or any other detail of the newborn. However, when Taimur was born, they were quite chilled out about coming out in public with Taimur.