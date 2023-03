Veere Di Wedding was one of the most talked about movies of 2018. Producer Rhea Kapoor has been busy with a number of projects in her slate. One of them is Crew and there is a movie with Shehnaaz Gill and Karan Kundrra. Now, she has posted an Insta story which has left people surprised. Rhea Kapoor said she is not someone for sequels but she might do this one. Fans are left wondering it is a sequel to Veere Di Wedding. The first movie that revolved around the marriage of Kalindi (Kareena Kapoor Khan) was a hit. It also ran into some controversy. Also Read - Kiara Advani-Mishaal Advani, Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt and more Bollywood stars who have the coolest siblings ever

Rhea Kapoor is also producing Crew which has Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Veere Di Wedding was about four girls who are besties since school. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania played the main roles. The film made news because of that one scene where Swara Bhasker was hinted at using a vibrator. The filmmaker had gone over the top making it a comic scene but she was brutally trolled for the same. Swara Bhasker later said, "I expected to be trolled for this. There is an inherent shock value to the scene. There are people in our society who slut shame." She had said that she is quite vocal about things. She had said that the movie for her is much more than that scene.

A lot has happened since then. Kareena Kapoor Khan has had her second son, Jeh while Sonam Kapoor is mom to Vayu. Swara Bhasker has tied the knot with Fahad Zirar Ahmad of late while Shikha Talsania is doing projects on OTT. The new movie might be quite different from that one. Sumeet Vyas was the main male lead of the movie.