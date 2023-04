Kareena Kapoor Kha takes fashion a notch higher and all eyes are on her when she walks the aisle. She is known to set the fashion bar high with her distinct choice while on the other Saif Ali Khan is the opposite. When Bebo likes to keep it chic as per the occasion her husband prefers casual. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that Saif is not conscious about his style and doesn’t mind wearing 5 years old track pants. Moreover, he is also comfortable wearing a T-shirt with holes. Also Read - Valentine's Week 2022: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan – Check out how these 5 Bollywood couples proposed their partners

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, spoke about how Saif Ali Khan won't buy new pair of pants until she tells him. She said, he is kind and has been wearing one pair of track pants for the last five years. She has to tell him, 'Saif, you have worn this t-shirt that has five holes in it, and he's like so? It's fine." The Vikram Vedha actor has a weird fashion choice yet Kareena finds him to be the most stylish man ever.

In an earlier chat with the publication, the actress has revealed nobody can style saif as he is inherently stylish. He will wear the opposite of what a stylish gives him. She said, "He has impeccable taste, whether it's in clothes, or interior design, or food, books, places… Saif has that knack. I don't think anyone can style Saif."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon start filming for and 's The Crew. In the film she will share the screen with and Tabu. She also has 's next in the pipeline and for the same she has also turned producer. 's The Devotion of Suspect X with and Vijay Varma is also in the kitty.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha opposite . His next movie is Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush which is based on the mythological epic Ramayana. He will play the role of Lankesh aka while and Kriti will essay Lord Ram and Sita. Adipurush will release in theaters on 16th June 2023.