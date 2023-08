Kareena Kapoor Khan is the coolest mom possible, and one can definitely learn from her how to stay calm and cool in the hustle and bustle of managing the kids and rest. Bebo, who was on vacation with her family, is back in town, and her son is back to school in grade 1. Well, all the parents can relate that the real schooling starts in primary school, and Beni being Bebo, she took to her Instagram and shared the stress of all, and the fans are hailing her as a real queen. Bebo shared her selfie and wrote, " School run..Grade 1 stress.Jet lag...Oh, and a rush to workout. But a selfie on the go is a must." Well, we kissed her selfie, though. Kareena Kapoor Khan is the social media queen, and her one post goes viral and becomes the talk of the town. Right now, this latest post of the actress is winning hearts. Also Read - Sussanne Khan REACTS to Narayan Murthy’s remarks on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s rude behaviour with fans

Kareena often talks about her kids in public and has some moments that touch hearts. She is one of the star parents who hasn't indulged herself in hiding her kids faces like other celebrities, and for this reason, Bebo feels that her kids will be sacred about why their faces are hidden. "We view it as something socially irresponsible because we have been such good parents; we haven't shied away; we never hid Taimur's face. In Hollywood, they don't allow children's faces to be published. But because Saif and I took the modern approach, we can't do that". She further added, " He would think 'what is happening?' I don't want him to grow up in that fear. I want him to grow up and fly, that's what parents want their children to do. I can't keep him away".

Kareena and Saif are the most loved couple in B Town, and the way they balance their personal and professional lives is every bit admirable. The Adipurush actor gives all the credit to his darling wife for making things possible in the perfect way. On the professional front, Kareena will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's web series Suspect of Devotion X, and reportedly, she is all set to do Veere Di Wedding 2 with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania.