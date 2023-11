Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been ruling the Bollywood industry and how! The gorgeous Begum has survived in this competitive industry for many decades and has been winning hearts with her roles. Kareena has been impressing the audinece with her captivating acting skills and killer smile. In a recent interview, the Jaane Jaan actress Kareena spoke her heart out about her relevance in the industry and her parenting philosophy. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - After going braless; Kareena Kapoor Khan sets the internet on fire with her super bold photoshoot for a magazine

While talking to The Dirty Magazine, Kareena spoke about her journey with Saif Ali Khan and their parenting philosophy for their sons Taimur and Jeh. Kareena emphasized their commitment to treating their children as individuals and giving them respect and freedom to choose their paths. She even stated the importance of happiness in their upbringing and also stated her responsibility for her mental health.

She said that to survive in the industry, one has to find their individuality. She advised artists to find that one thing they want to own about themselves and never lose it. She further added saying that the fact that she is still pursuing to grace the cover of a magazine means that there is something that kept her going. Kareena calls herself hot.

Kareena got married to Saif after staying in a live-in relationship for five years. The two give major couple goals with their PDA pictures.