had a chat with on a new episode of The Icons for Tweak India. Kareena opened up on how she is working with every costar of her sister Lolo aka . In 2019, Kareena worked with in . The movie also starred and . Akshay has also worked with Bebo's sister Karisma in films. Kareena opened up on the same recently on the chat show with Twinkle.

She said she has been romancing a lot of Lolo's costars. Then Kareena revealed that she was in school when Akshay gave his first shot. She praised him for such a long career. "I am romancing all of Lolo's (Karisma) co-stars, it's so weird. (During) Akshay's first shot, I was in my school uniform. It's been such a long time, it just shows how amazing he is rather than me," the Laal Singh Chaddha said but was interrupted by Twinkle who added to it saying, "Maybe not, it also shows that here men can just have these long careers and women…" Kareena added to it saying that now they have been changing all of that. Twinkle heartily agreed to it.

Talking about Good Newwz, Twinkle said that Kareena basically portrayed her in the movie. A lot of dialogues were already said by Twinkle to Akshay in real life. Also, the movie included a lot of references to Akshay's real-life bond with Twinkle Khanna. Kareena revealed Akshay would make changes in the dialogue saying that Tina would say it like this or Tina would react like this.

Twinkle was surprised on seeing Kareena dressed like her from her wedding. revealed to her that Kareena had actually dressed up like her.