Back in the year 2000, the Hindi film audiences waited with bated breath for the movie debut of one of Bollywood's most iconic actors, Raj Kapoor's granddaughter Kareena Kapoor. With Refugee, a 19 years old Kareena made her big screen debut which went on to serve as a springboard for her illustrious acting career. Ever since, the actor has established herself as one of the most bankable and popular stars in India and enjoys a massive fan base amongst the audiences and even her contemporaries. While her film choices have majorly proven to be successful, the actor broke several norms with her professional and career choices with a career spanning over two decades. Whether it was her choice of getting married at the peak of her career or trying to break away from her getting stereotyped in her characters and trying unconventional roles; Kareena has never been one to shy away from getting what she wants.

Unconventional Roles

While Kareena made her big Bollywood debut with the war film Refugee, the actor chose to do a glamorous role with Pooja AKA Poo in Karan Johar's family drama, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The fan favourite character is still one of her most talked about performances and enjoys a cult status amidst Bollywood lovers. But despite the overwhelming love for Poo, Kareena refused to be stereotyped as an actor and went on to star in films including Chameli, Yuva and Omkara to prove her acting prowess. The films got Kareena critical acclaim and recognition and established her as the actor to watch out for.

But it wasn't until Jab We Met that Kareena proved her mettle as an actor and a bankable star. With Geet, Kareena gave her fans another iconic character that remains etched in their hearts. The actor did not shy away from experimenting with her roles and also featured in films like Heroine, Talaash and Udta Punjab. With her latest release Jaane Jaan, the actor once again tries to break away from her image of a mainstream actor and take on the challenge of playing an intense character in a murder-mystery thriller.

Defying the convention of shelf life of an actress

At 43, Kareena Kapoor Khan is still one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. Her last few films have been with the top actors in the industry; Aamir Khan (Laal Singh Chaddha), Akshay Kumar (Good Newwz) and Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium). One of her upcoming films include Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn.

The actor continues to break the norm of an actress’ shelf life and is one of the busiest stars in the industry. While Jaane Jaan releases on OTT today, the actor awaits the premiere of her next film, The Buckingham Murders at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October. The actor will then begin shooting for Singham 3 while simultaneously managing her radio show What Women Want and shooting for magazine covers.

Maintains a healthy work-life balance

One of the busiest actors in Bollywood, Kareena maintains a healthy work-life balance. The actor makes it a point to go for family vacations and gatherings every now and then while celebrating festivals with her extended family members and friends. For Kareena, taking care of her two sons, Taimur and Jeh is on top of the list and the actor makes sure she keeps a tab on all they do in a day, even when she is out for shoots.

Kareena also spends time with her ‘girl gang’ including sister Karisma and friends Malaika and Amrita Arora. The actor is also good friends with Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor and is often seen spending time off work with her friends at home or away on a vacation.

Upcoming films

Kareena Kapoor Khan refuses to slow down and has multiple films in the pipeline. The actor will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders. Kareena is also busy shooting for The Crew, where she will be seen alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The actor also has Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn and Veere Di Wedding 2 in her kitty.