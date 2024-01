Bollywood's beloved Kareena Kapoor Khan is shaking things up by taking up new, interesting projects. There has recently been news of her taking a leap into the South film industry, sparking much excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. When news broke of her replacing Sai Pallavi in the keenly anticipated flick Toxic, alongside KGF's big star Yash, it understandably shot the buzz through the roof. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - When Hrithik Roshan opened up about his alleged relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan

The first seeds of this surprising move were sown during her stint on the hit chat show Koffee With Karan 8, where she shared her admiration for Yash and expressed desire to collaborate. This naturally stoked rumours of them working together. Amid all the hype, Kareena's team has come forward to quell any unverified information about her next cinematic adventure. They've ensured fans that something thrilling lies on the horizon and implored everyone to hold their horses for the official word. It is interesting to note that while there is no confirmation, there is no straight denial as well. Their appeal has only intensified the air of mystery and anticipation around Kareena's Kannada film industry debut.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's vibrant performances and engaging screen persona have endeared her to millions. She's never shied away from stretching her talents across diverse genres and languages. Her step into the South cinematic landscape will only reaffirm her passion for taking on tough roles and breaking barriers.

Check out this video of Kareena Kapoor Khan below:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a successful OTT debut with Jaane Jaan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. With her nuanced performance she proved that she is one of the best performer and left fans wanting to see more of her. And guess they won’t have to wait too long as she has The Crew and The Buckingham Murders. This film is a murder mystery that revolves around a series of mysterious killings in Buckingham and Kareena will be playing the role of a detective who is determined to solve the case and bring the culprits to justice.

With these upcoming projects, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to conquer the screens. Her fans are eagerly waiting to see her in these diverse roles and are excited to witness her versatility as an actress. It is indeed a great time for Kareena, as she continues to push boundaries and explore new avenues in her career. We can't wait to see what she has in store for us next.