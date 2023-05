Bollywood celebrities have been a soft target of social media trolling. There has barely been any celebrity who has not been subjected to nasty comments. Netizens are quite quick to pass judgments especially when it is about a celebrity. Kareena Kapoor Khan has once again become a target. The actress stepped out for a dinner date with hubby dearest Saif Ali Khan. Of course, the paparazzi were present at the venue to get their pictures clicked. A video from the venue has gone viral in which a lady could be seen demanding a handshake from Kareena Kapoor Khan. The diva waved and pulled off a namaste but did not shake hands and that caught everyone's attention. Also Read - When Karan Johar asked Shahid Kapoor if he erased exes Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan from his memories

's video goes viral Also Read - Ghajini 2 on cards; Aamir Khan to collaborate with Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind for his comeback film? HOT SCOOP

As the video went viral on social media, netizens started commenting about Kareena Kapoor Khan's attitude. A comment on the video read, "Kya attitude hee in logo kaa... Public ki vajah se hee ye log." Many of her fans even came out in her support though. Some stated that after COVID 19 situation, people refrain from shaking hands. One of them commented that Kareena did greet the lady nicely. A comment on the video read, "After covid, almost every one refrain from shaking hands, why this hate then??" Also Read - World Press Freedom Day: Bollywood stars who have played journalist in movies

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's video below:

Post the dinner date, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were mobbed by the fans and the star couple patiently posed for selfies with the fans.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has her slate full. She will be next seen in 's film. The title of the same is yet to be revealed. Apart from that, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in The Crew. She will be sharing the screen space with and Tabu in this one. Veere Di Wedding 2 is also on the cards. However, has not made any official announcement about the second instalment of the film. The first part had Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in leading roles.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan, the actor will be seen in Adipurush. The trailer of ' film that also stars Kriti Sanon will release on May 9.