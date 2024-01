Amrita Arora is celebrating her birthday today. The actress clocks 43 years, can you believe it? She doesn't look it, no? Well, neither do her gal pals, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan or Karisma Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan who is BFF with Amrita has shared an adorable birthday wish with a reel video montaging their moments together. The video is so adorable and will tug at everyone's heart who misses their BFF.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's heartfelt wish for BFF Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor Khan is dishing out BFF goals with her recent birthday wish for Amrita Arora. She called Amrita the queen of their hearts. Kareena reveals the cutesy nickname of Armita which is Amolas. Kareena showered love on Amrita and said that her love for her will be forever and ever and ever. The actress also promises to be by her life happily ever after. The video includes beautiful and goofy snaps of the two actresses and some of their friends. Of their trips and laughs and memories shared. It will make everyone miss their BFF.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Malaika Arora also wished Amrita on her birthday. She shared an adorable picture. Malaika, Kareena, Amrita, Karisma and Mallika Bhat are seen hugging each other. It's the warmest kind of group hug between friends. She also wished her Amolas. Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora friendship

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have been BFFS for ages. Amrita once shared that everyone needs one person with whom they can share anything and everything without the fear of being judged. They talked about their friendship on a chat show What Women Want. Armita had confessed to getting jealous when Kareena got new friends. Kareena would tease her that she was going to get replaced.

Kareena and Amrita have worked together in Golmaal Returns. In fact, Amrita was one of the few who knew about Saif and Kareena first. Kareena once revealed that Amrita was the first one to know about her having a huge crush on Saif while they were shooting for Tashan.