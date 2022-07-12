Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan are currently in the UK, the Khan family is having a gala time there. The actress’s friend Alexandra Galligan has been sharing pictures on social media. She recently shared an adorable selfie in which the cute little Jeh steals the show as he is looking super cute. She also shared a picture in which Saif Ali Khan is flaunting his cooking skills. Also Read - Before Eijaz Khan-Pavvitra Punia, THESE 9 couples from Tellyland were in a live-in relationship

While sharing the selfie, Alexandra posted, "Sunday vibes … chilling whilst chef Ali khan is hard at work in the kitchen!" She shared Saif's picture from the kitchen and wrote, "The perfect Sunday with Chef Ali Khan cooking up a storm in the kitchen for us. Delicious!!"

has also been sharing some pictures from London. Apart from Saif, Jeh, and Taimur, she is accompanied by her sister and best friend.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars in the lead role. The film is slated to release on 11th August 2022 and the promotions of the film are going on in full swing. Kareena is yet to join Aamir for the promotions.

Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, Bebo will be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X which is directed by . The movie will premiere on Netflix.

Talking about Saif, the actor will be seen in movies like Vikram Vedha and Adipurush. The former is slated to release on 30th September 2022 and the latter with hitting the big screens in January 2023.