Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stunning actresses in the industry. She is known as the DIVA of Bollywood and she has been proving herself fit for the title for more than two decades. The actress recently shot for a bridal photoshoot which is now going viral. The Buckingham Murders actress will leave you shellshocked as she embraces herself as she is. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood celebs and their weird clauses for films

Kareena Kapoor Khan goes braless for a bridal photoshoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned bride for Masaba's bridal collection. The bridal collection boasts about the timeless beauty that Kareena is. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress has reposted a few pics and a video from the Masaba bridal shoot. And it is now going viral in entertainment news. In one of the photoshoots, Kareena went braless. She is seen in a black coat and skirt cinched at the waist. The coat and the skirt also have intricate gold and zari work on them. There are some bright-themed bridal pictures as well. Kareena is seen in a yellow and orange lehenga. She is also seen in a red lehenga and a saree as well. She looks very beautiful in each of the outfits. Also Read - Before Alia Bhatt at 69th National Film Awards, these Bollywood celebs made repeating outfits a cool thing

Have a look at the gorgeous bridal pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's looks give the vibe of some boho-theme styled bridal photoshoot. The bridal looks are unique and not the traditional ones one would see at weddings. Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor is the first Masaba bride ever. The video that Kareena shared on Instagram with House of Masaba talks about the bridal collection is an ode to India’s regal history, blending seamlessly with contemporary designs. She is a modern woman hence, the contemporary thoughts are reflected in the designs. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor anniversary: Top 6 reasons that make Saifeena the perfect family

Trending Now

Watch the beautiful video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Masaba (@houseofmasaba)

Check out this entertainment video here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

The actress is currently gearing up for the premiere of The Buckingham Murders at the Jio Film Festival. The movie is directed by Hansal Mehta and Kareena plays Jas Bhamra. The actress in a heartfelt post revealed that was bowled over by the 25 Page synopsis and she immediately knew she wanted to be the woman in the story. Apart from The Buckingham Murders, she also has The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.