has been at the receiving end of trolls over her old statement on nepotism where she had said, 'If you don't like me, don't watch me.' Since then she has been called her arrogant and rude for dismissing the audience who have made her a popular star. It was also one of the reasons why netizens started calling for boycott of her recently released film Laal Singh Chaddha. And now, she got labelled as fat and ugly over her latest yoga video. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about raising Taimur and Jeh: 'They should know that their mother also goes to work'

The actress has been trying to get back in shape ever since she gave birth to her second son Jeh Ali Khan. She is often seen performing yoga and inspires her fans by her dedication. However, her latest yoga video invited a series of trolls who called her buddhi, fat and ugly for her appearance. She was seen performing yoga in grey tights and black sports bra. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor relationship: SHOCKING revelations about the Bollywood couple that will leave you surprised

"How is it that she added more weight now than when she was pregnant," one Instagram user commented. Followed by another one who wrote, "When ever she does any asana seems she's fighting." This was not it. There were more people who said that now Kareena has lost her charm with her age and there's no flow to her, just wobbly. Many people told her that she has become old and should rest now and spare them by not making movies anymore. Also Read - BTS: From Nora Fatehi's O Saki Saki to Kareena Kapoor's Gela Gela and more, Bangtan Boys' choreographies that are similar to Bollywood numbers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA YOGA (@anshukayoga)

Meanwhile, Kareena recently returned to Mumbai with Saif Ali Khan and their children after a much-needed vacation to unwind themselves from the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. They made a rushed exit from the Mumbai airport and gave fodder to trolls to speculate that the couple must have had a big fight of late.