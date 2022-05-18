Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh's cute sibling bond moment caught on camera [View Pic]

Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh do not fail to amuse us with their cute quotient. The two are simply adorable. Today, their aunt Saba Ali Khan Pataudi has shared a picture of the two. We can see Taimur Ali Khan trying to hold Jeh in his arms. Baby Jeh is a total cutie patootie with those chubby cheeks and expression. He looks like a baby rasgulla. Saba Ali Khan Pataudi captioned it, "SIBLINGS....too! Big brother protects #timtim...Small brother grabs ! #jehjaan...Younger ones are always playing around !! That's why we have a protective older "bhaijaan." Truly, the best family pics are clicked by Saba Pataudi. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta REVEALS he hasn’t switched on TV in last 2 years; here's why

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi is now in Kalimpong with Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has started the shoot of the Hindi version of The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture with baby Jeh from the breakfast table. Arjun Kapoor, Tanya Ghavri, Amrita Arora, Ruchikaa Kapoor, Manish Malhotra sent love to baby Jeh. Take a look...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Saba Pataudi has the best collection of pictures. Kareena Kapoor Khan has resumed work a year after the birth of Jeh. His name means to "to bring" implying at arrival of good fortune. It is a Parsi name. Jeh's full name is Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi. The movie is going to come on Netflix. The Devotion of Suspect X is a famous Japanese thriller novel written by Keigo Higashino. The book also inspired Drishyam. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma are also part of the movie.