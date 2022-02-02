and have starred in more than a few movies together, with a good number of them clicking well at the box office. It's also no secret that despite their several hit romantic pairings on screen, the two share quite an age difference, with Kareena Kapoor, currently 41 years of age, and Akshay Kumar being 54 years old. This can be put into perspective by recounting how Akshay had earlier romanced Bebo's elder sister, , on screen. In fact, unbeknownst to many, Kareena Kapoor was just a schoolkid when she had seen the give his first shot on set. Also Read - Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan: 6 Bollywood celebs who fell in LOVE while working on a film together

Recalling the moment in a chat with Akshay Kumar's wife, , on her Tweak India platform, and describe how it was weird to later romance the superstar on screen, Kareena Kapoor said, "I am romancing all of Lolo's (Karisma) costars, it's so weird. (During) Akshay's first shot, I was in my school uniform. It's been such a long time, it just shows how amazing he is rather than me," to which Twinkle Khanna retorted, "Maybe not, it also shows that here men can just have these long careers and women (not so much)…"

Kareena though begged to differ and added, "But now we are proving them wrong", with Twinkle agreeing, highlighting how the former is still one of the top female stars in the country at her age after having spent more than two decades in the film industry.

Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have acted with each other in Ajnabee (2001), followed by Talaash: The Hunt Begins (2003), Dosti: Friends Forever (2005), Tashan (2008), (2009) and (2019) in that order.