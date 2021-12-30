is an Instagram queen. The diva who was quarantined for 14 days after testing COVID positive is bounced back and is having time of her life with her boys, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Today morning she gave an insight into how she loves to post pictures on her gram without hubby's Saif' consent. Kareena shared the picture of Saif and Taimur chilling on the bed, and the caption is hilarious, " My mornings…Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram?Me-Ummmmm Click!!!#Saifu and Tim Tim #Ma boyssss". Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan took nasty digs at each other on Koffee With Karan

Karewna Kapoor Khan joined in 2020 and since then there is no stopping for her. She has been thoroughly enjoying this social media account of her with 8.4 million followers. Kareena is supremely active on Instagram, while the actress doesn't have accounts on any other social media platform be it on Facebook or Twitter. The actress is often trolled and shamed on the internet, however, she doesn't give a damn about it. Talking about the trolls in an interaction with the media she had said, " Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls.”

Bebo loves to keep track of everyone and anyone in the industry. In fact on Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar had joked that how these Kapoor siblings have all the gossips in Bollywood despite staying away from social media. is still not on social media however, he too keeps track of every post of every celebrity. Well, we can't wait to make his debut soon on social media. What say?