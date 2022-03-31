is all praise for her husband Saif Ali Khan for showcasing great parenting skills over the past couple of decades. She has lauded him for the way he has raised his children and Ibrahim Ali Khan (from his first wife Amrita Singh), and Jehangir Ali Khan. She said that his broad worldview, from his eldest child (Sara, 26) to his youngest (Jehangir, 1) has helped him become a good father to his children. It has also come to her observation that Saif has had a child every decade and now she has warned him that he is not going to have a baby in his sixties. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan and more pay tribute to Rishi Kapoor's Sharmaji Namkeen by grooving to Om Shanti Om – watch

"Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties and now in his fifties. I've told him, in your sixties, that's not happening. I think only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. He gives his time to them all. And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We've made a pact that when he's shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time [and vice versa]," Kareena told Vogue in an interview.

Talking about Taimur's equation with his father Saif, Kareena said, "Tim likes people. If there are people at home, he wants to be a part of it. He's also a mini Saif, wanting to be a rock star, listening to AC/DC and Steely Dan with his father. They have an incredible bond. Tim says, 'Abba is my best friend.'"

On the work front, Kareena is all set to make her streaming debut in a murder mystery based on Japanese author 's novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by (Kahaani, 2012; Badla, 2018) and also stars and Vijay Varma. She is currently awaiting the release of 's Laal Singh Chaddha.