Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: LOC Kargil, Lakshya and other PATRIOTIC movies to watch today

Discover the best patriotic movies to watch on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026. From old classics to modern favourites, check out our list of movies to see how cinema keeps Kargil alive.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: LOC Kargil, Lakshya and other PATRIOTIC movies to watch today

In 1999, India won the Kargil War against Pakistan, making this a momentous day for the country. Every year on July 26, we celebrate India’s glorious win in this war and remember those who sacrificed their life during this battle. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, we honour the bravery of Indian soldiers and remember the success of Operation Vijay. To celebrate this day today, you should look for a way to spend this day while remembering those who fought in this war. You can sit back and watch how cinema keeps the Kargil war alive by streaming these top patriotic movies on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026.

7 Best Patriotic movies for Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026

Shershaah (2021)

This Sidharth Malhotra-starrer movie is a biographical war drama about the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra during the 1999 Kargil War. We see his inspiring life, his beautiful love story and his great sacrifice for the nation. You will get to see actress Kiara Advani star next to Sidharth in this movie.

LOC Kargil (2003)

LOC Kargil is an epic ensemble war film which shows you the heroic efforts and personal sacrifices of Indian soldiers during Operation Vijay. You will get to see how they strategically reclaim Himalayan peaks along the Line of Control.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

This movie shows the story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. In Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, we will get to see her struggle against systemic sexism to become one of India's first female combat pilots during the Kargil War.

Lakshya (2004)

Hrithik Roshan’s Lakshya is a coming-of-age war drama about Karan Shergill. He is an aimless young man who discovers his sense of purpose, discipline, and courage through the Indian Army during the Kargil Conflict.

Dhoop (2003)

The movie Dhoop is a drama following a grieving family’s fight against bureaucratic corruption while attempting to establish a petrol pump allocated to them after their son’s martyrdom in Kargil.

Tango Charlie (2005)

Tango Charlie is an intense war film following BSF trooper Tarun Chauhan's transformation from a fresh recruit into a battle-hardened soldier while confronting insurgency across different regions of India.

Heroes (2008)

Heroes is a heartwarming patriotic movie. This revolves around two film students who travel across India to deliver three letters written by fallen soldiers to their grieving families, transforming their own perspectives.

Today, celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026 with your loved ones and remember our nation’s victory against Pakistan in 1999. Watch these top patriotic movies to see how cinema keeps Kargil alive to date.

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