Karisma Kapoor is all set for her comeback film Murder Mubarak that has an ensemble cast. At the trailer launch of the film, the diva was asked about the movie giving the same vibes as sister Kareena Kapoor Khan's film 36 China Town. The thriller that came out in 2006 starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Isha Koppikar in lead roles. It was made by Abbas Mustan. The diva admitted that she had not watched the film and apologized for the same. The video shows how Karisma Kapoor is totally unaware about the film despite it being her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan's film. Sara Ali Khan who is also the part of the film Murder Mubarak gave an awkward laugh after this statement of Karisma.

Watch the video of Karisma Kapoor reacting to her film Murder Mubarak compared with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan's film 36 China Town

The netizens have drastic reactions to this viral video of Karisma Kapoor being ignorant of Kareena Kapoor Khan's film and questioned if she hasn't watched the film how can she claim that Murder Mubarak is different from 36 China Town. Karisma and Kareena are one of the most popular sister duos of tinsel town. They have been each other's pillar. And indeed it's a surprise that Karisma hasn't managed to watch her sister's film as yet. Many wondered if she skipped watching it as it had Kareena Kapoor Khan's ex Shahid Kapoor as the main male lead.

Recently at an event, Kareena Kapoor Khan had made an appearance where she avoided making any eye contact with Shahid Kapoor. It broke the hearts of all Geet and Aditya fans. It seems the Kapoor sisters believe in completely moving on in life!