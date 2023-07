Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is an upcoming new movie starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh alongside other stalwarts. The makers held a screening last night for the industry folks and it was one starry night. From Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday and more celebs turned up last evening for the most awaited movie premiere night. And an inside picture from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening is going viral. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening: Jaya Bachchan says 'I am not deaf' as paps scream for her attention [Watch viral video]

Karisma Kapoor drops a pic with Ranveer and Ranbir

Karisma Kapoor who recently made headlines for her solo trip to Paris a couple of weeks ago, has now grabbed headlines in entertainment news for her picture from the most-awaited upcoming new movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening. The actress wore a pink blazer with a black tee and trousers. She sported a geeky look but let go of her glasses when posing for a picture with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. The actress calls Ranveer her heartline while she states the fact that Ranbir is her bloodline. The picture is just too adorable for words. Check it out below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and fans react to Karisma, Ranveer and Ranbir's picture

Kareena Kapoor Khan was one of the first ones to respond to the picture of the trio. She wrote, "Hmmmmmmmmmmm" with some stars, some rainbow, some hearts and some dizzy emoticons. Ranveer Singh dropped loads of hearts in the comments. Fans are also in love with the picture of Ranveer, Ranbir and Karisma together. One of the fans compared Ranveer's energy on-screen with Karisma's energy on-screen. Some called Karisma Barbie. The movie is going viral and quite a lot. And Lolo wearing Pink just brought it all back. Check out the reactions here:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie screening

The cast members, that is Alia Bhatt, Ranveer, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, Anjali Anand, Kshitee Jog and more were seen at the movie screening. Other celebrity guests include Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora and more celebs. It was one grand night. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is bankrolled by Dharma Productions along with Viacom18 Studios. The Karan Johar-directed movie is releasing on the 28th of July, which is just two days from now.