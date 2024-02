Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's youngest child, Jeh, turns 3 years old today. Both Kareena and Saif are known to host grand birthday parties for their respective children. While we don't know yet if the couple has hosted an evening birthday party for Jeh or will they have a quiet celebration to enjoy the joyous occasion, one thing is for sure, Jeh is indeed lucky. He not only has great parents who adore him like there's no tomorrow but also has the sweetest aunt who often showers him with love and admiration. Karisma Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to wish nephew Jeh with an adorable picture. Check out the post below. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Top 10 best dressed celebs

Karisma Kapoor has the most adorable birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh

In the image below, you can see how Karisma Kapoor is holding sister Kareena Kapoor Khan's son's hand carefully and posing for the camera. While Jeh is busy looking at the ground, Aunt Karisma is happily posing for the lens. The actress captioned the picture as 'Let’s go, it’s J baba’s birthday! I Love you.' Check out the adorable image below. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024 complete winners list: Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol and others win big

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a huge admirer of sister Karisma Kapoor. She has often stated that her big sister is everything to her and how she plays a significant part in her life. Both Kareena and Karisma have been with each other through thick and thin. In fact, Karisma is frequently spotted with Bebo and Saif celebrating occasions or spending quality time together.