and 's wedding was a fun affair. Though only a handful of people were invited to the shaadi, the couple did manage to have a great day. , , Saif Ali Khan, , , Akansha Ranjan and others were a part of it. Now, the celebs are sharing some inside pictures from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. Karisma Kapoor too has shared some but here is something interesting about it. The latest pics suggest her being next in the line to get married.

The actress shared a few pictures from the Kalire ceremony. It was Karisma Kapoor on whom a piece of Alia Bhatt's Kalira fell and as the saying goes, the girl on whom kalira falls is the next one to get married. In the next picture shared, Karisma even looks pretty excited about the incident. She shared the pictures with the caption, "Instagram VS Reality. The Kaleera fell on me guys ! #couldibemoreexcited #merebhaikishaadihai." Karisma Kapoor wore a stunning Manish Malhotra saree at the wedding.

So can we expect Karisma Kapoor to be getting married next? The actress was earlier married to Sanjay Kapur. They tied the knot in 2003, however, they separated in the years 2016. Their divorce was an ugly affair with stars washing their dirty linens in court. She has two kids from her first marriage. Ever since then the actress has kept her personal life pretty guarded. Karisma Kapoor was then linked to Sandeep Toshniwal. Watch this space for more updates from the world of showbiz.