Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded birthday bash last night where every celebrity had put their fashion game point on. But what grabbed all the eyeballs at the bash was how badly Karishma Kapoor ignored her sister and Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora while they were posing together for the cameras. And this viral video has been breaking the internet and giving all the reasons to fans and netizens to speculate what is wrong between them. While all the divas were looking gorgeous and how. And many were in love with Lolo and her style and are claiming that she is ageing reverse and we agree.

Watch the video of posing together with Kareena and Malaika Arora getting viral, netizens are having a field day and are making their own assumptions.

One user commented, "Only malaikas face was natural baki every one showoff face look". Another user said, "Kareena was trying to get a solo click but Malaika didn't let her do that..... Body language shows." While users are unhappy with Malaika wearing Balenciaga and are slamming her fir the same." How can she wear Balenciaga with what's going on.. really distasteful". Many user slammed all the four ladies for showing fake attitude, look at their fake attitude". Well, like always Mala gives a damn.

Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and have been friends over the years. Their relationship have gone through a lot of ups and down and till date their bond is intact. While taking about this video there can be a misconception as all the divas arrived together at the party and even left together. Having said that this only shows they are meant to be together and their bond is unbreakable and intact.