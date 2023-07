Karisma Kapoor was spotted at the airport today. She was snaking her way back home from her vacation with son Kiaan Raj Kapoor, where the actress's son looked camera shy and refused to pose with her mom while she was happily getting clicked by the paparazzi at the airport. Kiaan was asked to come closer by Karisma while he was maintaining distance. The moment Karisma noticed that her 13-year-old son wasn't comfortable being clicked in the public eye, she chose to let him walk independently and happily walk ahead and let the paparazzi click her. Also Read - Eid Al Adha 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and more actresses in white who look like Eid Ka Chand

Watch the video of Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan Raj Kapoor refusing to pose with his celebrity mom at the airport, and netizens say, 'Bejaati karwa raha hai apni maa ki.'

Karisma's return video from her vacation at the airport from her vacation has been going viral on the internet, and netizens are strongly expressing their opinion and calling it an insult to the actress by her son. One user said, "En bacho ky ley karisma ny apni pori life dey de hai...or bacho ka behavior". Another user said, "It's ok, he isn't comfortable. And nice that Karisma gave him space to feel free." One more user commented, " In logo k bachhe itne irritated kyu hote hain hum bh apne parents k sath jate hain aise to behave nahi karte".

While Karisma is known to be this liberal mother to her kids, and till date we have never witnessed her force them at the cameras, in fact Karisma's daughter Samaria too is a tad bit shy, and she too likes to keep herself away from the media glare, but you never know if the girl suddenly one day walks up confidently towards the shutterbugs just like other star kids who have the desire to make a career in the industry just like their celebrity parents.