Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar bond like BFF’s in this viral video; Dostana 2 on track again?

Now, this video will leave Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's fans pleasantly surprised. Ever since Kartik exited Karan Johar's film Dostana 2 featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role there have been reports of them turning into enemies. However, both Karan and Kartik maintained their dignified silence over it. And now this viral video of them bonding at an event only shows that there was no enmity ever between them. The filmmaker and the actor were seen gelling along like BFF in this viral video only gives hope if we see Dostana 2 coming on track? As there is no dushmani between Kartik and Karan going by this video we can expect the filmmaker and the actor to get back together for their first film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Kartik Aaryan surrounded around negative news after his exit from Dostana 2

While Kartik never spoke about the negativity around him and ganging up against him after his exit from Karan Johar 's film. But there was filmmaker who raised his voice against Kartik Aaryan being cornered just like . Much later during the success of his film Dhamaka, Kartik in conversation with Bollywood Hungama spoke about the negative news office ting him, " I felt bad before, to face the family—in case they had a doubt, or they won’t convey their stress to me, I used to feel that. Now that there have been so many stories, that I don’t feel scared now. I laugh.” Kartik even added that he has been advised by his colleagues to give it back, but he believes in the mantra of letting your action speak louder than words, and Dhamaka was that one answer that makes him sleep with a smile.