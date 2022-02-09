and will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in ’s 2. Even before the film releases, the two actors already have one more movie lined up in which they will be sharing screen space with each other. Last year, a film titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha starring Kartik was announced. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie is produced by and Namah Pictures. After the movie’s announcement, the makers decided to drop the title as a few people felt that it hurt their religious sentiments. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and more: When Bollywood delivered 8 blockbusters in a year – view full list

Well, there have been strong reports of Kiara being roped in for the film. While the makers have not yet announced the new title, according to a report in Mid-day, the movie will start rolling in March this year.

A source from the unit told the tabloid, "The film was originally scheduled to start in December, but the third wave put the brakes on the plans. Kartik is currently finishing his pending commitments, including brand endorsements and the final touches to Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada. The leading lady too has been busy with brand shoots. The duo, who will soon kick off promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will juggle the shoot of the love story with the promotional activities."

Well, fans of Kartik and Kiara are excited to see them together on the big screen in two movies. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu, is slated to release on 20th May 2022.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Sameer Vidwans’ directorial, Kartik will be seen in films like Freddy and Shehzada. Meanwhile, Kiara has her kitty full of movies like Govinda Naam Mera, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and RC15. Govinda Naam Mera is slated to release on 10th June 2022, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo will hit the big screens on 24th June 2022.