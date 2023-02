Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been linked together in the past. The actors worked together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal and that's when their dating rumours began. However, soon the news of their split made it to the headlines. They were considered to be the cutest couple and many fans were heartbroken when they allegedly parted ways. They were together known as SarTik. But recently, their pictures from Udaipur went viral and SarTik fans have once again gone crazy. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and more, these divas inspire you to reach your fitness goals [Watch Video]

and 's brand new pics leave fans gushing

In a new set of pictures, Kartik and Sara can be seen chatting. Both the stars put individual stories stating that they are in Udaipur and hence it is rumoured that they met in the City of Lakes. Kartik Aaryan is currently on his toes moving from one city to another promoting his upcoming film Shehzada. He seems to be in Rajasthan to do the same. They may have bumped into each other and the pictures were clicked.

SarTik fans are unable to keep calm though. Many commented that they look perfect together. Some even demanded that after Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani, they should also get married.

Check out Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's picture below:

It all started with Sara Ali Khan saying that she would like to date Kartik Aaryan when she appeared on Koffee With Karan along with Saif Ali Khan. Soon introduced them at an awards event and then there were rumours that they are together. Their chemistry in was also appreciated by many.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has his hands full. Currently he is busy promoting Shehzada. He then has Satyaprem Ki Katha next in his kitty. Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan.