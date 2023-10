Kartik Aaryan is extremely popular among B Town ladies; he is the only eligible heartthrob who is single, and hence getting linked with the B Town divas is nothing new to him. The latest actress Kartik is being linked to is Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria. Kartik and Tara were spotted last night together on a dinner date, where you can see Tara making an extremely rush exit as being captured by the paparazzi, while Kartik is cool and composed and even waves at the cameras while sitting in his car. Also Read - Aashiqui 3: Kartik Aaryan to romance Tara Sutaria in Anurag Basu's film?

Watch the video of Tara Sutaria avoiding getting clicked with Kartik Aaryan after their secret meeting in town.

As the video ofandgoes viral, fans are speculating if they are the newest couple in town. Kartik looked handsome in a white shirt paired with a back pant and as exuding charm, while Tara looked a chic in a black crop top, with a side slit leapord printed skirt. Well, they definitely look good together. After avoiding to get clicked together, Kartik and Tara went on a dinner and happily greeted each other infront of the paparazzi.Rumours are rife that Kartik and Tara have been roped in to play lovers in the superhit franchise of. Earlier, there was a huge buzz thatwould be playing the female lead in the film along with Kartik, but the actress denied these rumours but mentioned that she would love to work with the actor all over again.

Kartik Aaryan and his link-ups

The Shehzada star has earned the label Casanova from netizens due to constant link-ups with the BTown diva, including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Pashmina Roshan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and now Tara Sutaria. All we can say there is no smoke without fire. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.