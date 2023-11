Kartik Aaryan made heads turn with his appearance at his ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan's Diwali party. The Kedarnath actress hosted a Diwali bash for her close friends from the industry, and Kartik definitely is one of them, and the Shehzada star too happily obliged the party. The video of Kartik walking towards Sara's house is grabbing eyeballs. Kartik's seen wearing a yellow kurta and living up the festive vibes. Sara, who recently appeared on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8, confirmed her breakup with Kartik and even mentioned how it's not easy to be friends after separation. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan talks about her breakup with Kartik Aaryan and reveals how it feels to be friends after a breakup

Watch the video of Kartik Aaryan making his way to Sara Ali Khan's house to attend a Diwalis bash hosted by the diva.

Love is definitely brewing in the air for another Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday. She too made a stunning appearance at the Diwali bash hosted by her BFF Sara Ali Khan, but what grabbed eyeballs was Aditya Roy Kapur in an Indian attire. These two lovebirds are happily making it official without uttering a word. Ananya Panday looked ravishing in a pink Indo-Western outfit, and it's a go-to outfit this Diwali for the girls. Karan Johar too made his appearance at the Diwali bash, and the man never fails to impress with his outing.

As Kartik attended Sara's Diwali bash, are there chances of them getting back together? Well, you never know Karan Johar can be the best Cupid and he has proved it time and again.