Kartik Aaryan is a fan-made superstar and after giving the biggest hit of his after with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 he is all set for part three Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the superstar actor is ready to begin the shooting of the film today. Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and shared his picture of seeking the blessing of the almighty and mentioned that he is going to begin the shooting of the biggest film of his career. Indeed Kartik hasn't failed to acknowledge Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made him the superstar actor he is.

Check out the post of Kartik Aaryan as she begins shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

When Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the audience called him the misfit and doubted the actor's skills, but he proved them wrong and now fans are eagerly waiting to see what magic he brings on the screen with his character Rooh Baba.

Animal actress Triptii Dimri joins Kartik Aaryan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan will be seen romancing the new sensation in the town Triptii Dimri, the makers dropped the biggest announcement a few days ago about Triptii being the face of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and it's her biggest film after Animal. Triptii and Kartik will be seen working for the first time in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and fans are enthralled to see this new pair. The OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa queen Vidya Balan will be seen being a part of the film too.

