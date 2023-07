Kartik Aaryan started 2023 on a bad note, following the underperformance of Shehzaada. But the young and talented Bollywood actor took no time to bounce back stronger with Satyaprem Ki Katha. With a majority of his films garnering rave reviews and bringing in the big bucks Kartik Aaryan has one thing on his mind: to flourish further in his career. Amidst all this, the 32-year-old dropped a picture of himself on Instagram, looking handsome like always. But it was his cryptic caption that grabbed the eyeballs of eagle-eyes fans. Also Read - SatyaPrem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans reveals what makes Kartik Aaryan a man of the masses [EXCLUSIVE]

Kartik Aaryan drops cryptic post

In the picture, Kartik Aaryan donned a black, tiny-cut-out shirt, leaving his sleeves open. The actor gave out a piercing gaze, looking straight at the camera, walking right into our hearts. He struck a casual pose, sitting on a chair, sporting a subtle smile. Kartik's mysterious caption read, "Looking for my Next Romantic Movie. Koi hai?" The caption might be a not-so-evident indication of his upcoming project, presumably Aashiqui 3, touted to be a romantic drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Fans react to Kartik Aaryan’s post

Moments after the picture surfaced on the internet, fans took no time reacting to it. While some gushed at Kartik Aaryan's adorable expressions, others seemed convinced that he was sending cues for his upcoming film, Aashiqui 3. "It's Aashiqui 3 right?" guessed one user. "Waiting for Aashiqui 3" quipped another. "Eagerly waiting for Aashiqui 3" came another remark. "Le aaunga ek aur hit (Will bring another hit)" read another comment from a fan.

Aashiqui 3 female lead

Last year in September, Kartik Aaryan announced that he was a part of Aashiqui 3, the critically-acclaimed third segment of the 1990 film Aashiqui and the 2013 film Aashiqui 2. While Aashiqui starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, Aashiqui 2’s lad cast were Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Not much is known about Aashiqui 3, except that it is directed by Anurag Basu. Earlier, Jennifer Winget was speculated to be a part of Aashiqui 3. But till now, there has been no confirmation about the film’s lead actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

About Aashiqui 3

According to reports, Aashiqui 3 will be produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar, while the film’s soundtrack, which the Aashiqui franchise is best known for, will be crooned by Jeet Gannguli, Mithoon, and Ankit Tiwari.