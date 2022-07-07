Kartik Aaryan fans left in doubt after spotting him in Europe; actor had to show them his Aadhar Card — watch video

Kartik Aaryan is now enjoying a much deserved break in Europe. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor is holidaying with his team. Though the location was not revealed, many fans said he was in Amsterdam, the capital of The Netherlands. He said that he is having a 'Dam' good time further confirming that he is indeed there. Kartik Aaryan also stayed at the same hotel and room where the legendary British pop band The Beatles stayed once. He has been posting pics from his break. His movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crossed the Rs 200 crore mark making it one of the biggest success of 2022 for Bollywood so far. Also Read - Nora Fatehi gets compared with Uorfi Javed for her latest appearance; trollers say, 'Tough competition' [Watch Video]

Now, a video has come where an Indian fan comes to Kartik Aaryan who is sitting quietly eating some snack. He says people around me refuse to believe that he is Kartik Aaryan. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star says should I show you my Aadhaar Card. Everyone bursts into peals of laughter. Kartik Aaryan does not get up for the pic. This is why some fans have called him rude in the comments. Many said that it was impolite of the person to disturb him when he was eating. They also noticed that he did not even say a thank you to the star. Fans are loving Kartik Aaryan's middle class humour.

On Koffee with Karan 7, Karan Johar confirmed that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were indeed dating. He said that his couch is like a place where people manifest and it happens. He said that he is keen to find a boyfriend for Kriti Sanon. Last time, he had teased her about her alleged relationship with late Sushant Singh Rajput at the time of Raabta (2017).