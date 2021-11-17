Kartik Aaryan finally breaks silence on his fallout with Karan Johar over Dostana 2: 'You ask yourself, ‘Why is this happening?’

"A lot of times you ask yourself, 'Why is this happening?' But more than myself, I feel for my family, because they don't belong to this world," Kartik Aaryan said when asked about being bothered about negative stories about him following his fallout with Karan Johar over Dostana 2.