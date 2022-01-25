'Kartik Aaryan is a thorough professional, dedicated actor' claim Shehzada co-producer and director

has been trending since last evening ever since producer Manish Shah in an interview revealed that Kartik has threatened to leave the film over Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo film releasing in the theatres. And since then this news was all over like wildfire on the internet. And now the co-producers of the film and the director has come out in Kartik Aaryan's support. They released a statement refuting the news of him being unprofessional. The statement reads, " The release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was stopped on the request of Shehzada producers to Manish Shah of Goldmines, and the leading man of the film, Kartik Aaryan, never asked his producers of Shehzada to intervene or he never threatened to leave the film." Also Read - After producer calls Kartik Aaryan 'unprofessional'; a lookback at what he'd said about NEGATIVE news affecting him

Producer in support of the actor says, "We, the producers, felt that Shehzada should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producers decision and not actor." He further adds, "I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actor, I have worked with." Says director Rohit Dhawan "Kartik's intent and excitement for 'Shehzada' is unquestionable. It's been a joy working with him. As director and actor, we share a solid bond and nothing can come in the way of our love for the film." Says producer Aman Gill, "After finding out about the Hindi Version release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo we the producers on our own requested Manishji to not release it. Kartik is going all out for Shehzada as an actor and only discusses how he can contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved, he is one of most dedicated actors in the industry."