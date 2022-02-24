is a proud son as he talked about his mother Mala Tiwari's battle with breast cancer. She was diagnosed with the disease 4 years ago and has been cured since successfully. He took to Instagram to share a video where he recalled how his family dealt with his mother's cancer diagnosis. The event had taken place at a Mumbai hospital as a part of the ongoing National Cancer Awareness Month. Also Read - Valentine’s Day 2022: Queen, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and more movies that you can binge-watch on OTT platforms if you are single

In the video, Kartik got teary-eyed and struggled to find words to talk about his mother's journey. He was supported by a loud applause from the audience which brought a smile to his face. The video also showed Kartik and his mother dancing with other cancer survivors.

"From going for chemotherapy sessions during the shoot of these songs, to now dancing on stage on the same- The journey has been arduous! But her Positivity, Fortitude and Fearlessness kept us going. Today I can proudly say: My Mom fought the battle against cancer and WON. And for that we are all stronger. I am so so proud of you Mummy and I pay my respects to all the people who could not make it and to all the people who have shown courage fighting this disease," Kartik wrote on Instagram.

