Kartik Aaryan is currently among the busiest stars of Bollywood. The actor has come a long way in his acting career. From Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has showcased a tremendous growth. It was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that made him one of the biggest stars of the current generation. Now, the actor has many films in his kitty. Amidst the busy schedule, Kartik Aaryan is all set for his performance at Filmfare Awards 2024. This time the award ceremony is going to take place in Gujarat. Kartik Aaryan took to his social media account to update about his rehearsals.

We must say, Kartik Aaryan is one dedicated soul. The actor updated that he was rehearsing for his performance at 3.30 am. He also wrote in one of his stories that he has gone without sleep for almost 23 hours as he was busy shooting for his films, traveling down to Gujarat and then rehearsing for his performance. One can expect Kartik to perform on his

Check out the screenshots of his Instagram story below:

On the work front, as mentioned, Kartik Aaryan has a lot of films in the pipeline. On Republic Day, a new poster of his upcoming movie Chandu Champion was released. The movie is going to release on June 14, 2024. It is going to clash with Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. Chandu Champion is helmed by Kabir Khan. Kartik Aaryan also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline. He was a part of the second instalment and it was a massive hit. The actor is also going to be the lead in Aashiqui 3. The leading lady of the same has not been finalised yet. He also reportedly has Sandeep Modi's next movie in kitty. In recent times, Kartik Aaryan was papped post his meeting with Karan Johar. Fans wondered if a collaboration between the two is on cards or not.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha along with Kiara Advani. It was a box office success. Kartik Aaryan has definitely proved that he is a bankable star and has become filmmakers favourite.