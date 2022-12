Kartik Aaryan is at the peak of his career. He is currently the most bankable star in Bollywood. He is among the rare actors who had a good 2022. His film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did wonders at the box office and his recent release Freddy received a positive response from all corners. Kartik Aaryan now has his slate full. Meanwhile, it is being reported that Kartik Aaryan is currently house hunting. He lives in a rented house with his family in Juhu and now, he wants to purchase a duplex for himself. So what is the Shahid Kapoor connect? Also Read - Avatar 2 The Way Of Water Movie Review: Adipurush director Om Raut calls the film 'phenomenal experience'; gets severely trolled

to buy home?

As reported by Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan recently visited Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's sea-facing duplex. The actor has moved to another house in Worli and it seems that this house is up for sale. A source informs the portal that Kartik Aaryan and his mom visited Shahid's home but they are not purchasing the property. The reason has not been shared. Shahid Kapoor moved out of this house keeping in mind the privacy and safety of his children. From the deck of this home, the crowd at the beach could be seen. Also Read - Entertainment News Today: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's wedding date finalised; Jacqueline Fernandez responds to Nora Fatehi's defamation suit and more

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and their two kids have now moved into a high-rise building in Worli that gives a stunning view of Mumbai's skyline. In a few posts made by Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, fans could see the stunning interiors of their home that are tastefully done.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has Shezada next to release. The trailer of the same was dropped on his birthday and his fans couldn't keep calm. The handsome hunk then has Satyaprem Ki Katha along with . Kartik Aaryan's name is also attached to . Rumours had it that he has replaced . But confirmed that he has been offered a different role. He is also a part of .