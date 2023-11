Kartik Aaryan is always discussed on Koffee With Karan 8. In fact, the last time Sara Ali Khan appeared on Karan Johar's chat show, people felt that it was more of a discussion on Kartik than Sara or Janhvi Kapoor. And this time, when this time Sara was joined by Ananya Panday on the Koffee Kouch, Sara's relationships were brought up again. Kartik Aaryan has reacted to the same now. Also Read - Gaslight actor Sara Ali Khan envies THIS thing about alleged ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan shares a strong stance on Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discussing their relationship

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Kartik Aaryan, who will be next in Chandu Champion, opened up on discussion on his dating life. It comes after Sara Ali Khan was asked about being friends with her ex by Karan Johar on his chat show Koffee With Karan 8. During a chat with Film Companion, Kartik said that since the relationship is between two people, it should not be discussed outside. Kartik says if two people are in a relationship, any third person should not discuss it. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor feels one should respect their relationship. Kartik says since he never spoke out about his relationship anywhere, he expects the same from his partner. Also Read - Shehzada Kartik Aaryan BREAKS SILENCE on viral pic with Sara Ali Khan; says, 'I am surprised...'

Further, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star says that when one gets into a relationship, they never think about the break-up. The actor shares, "You don’t imagine ke yeh khatam ho jayega. I think you should respect that time, that moment. I think you should respect yourself also." Kartik feels that when someone talks about a relationship, it is not that they are thinking about only one person but two individuals. Also Read - No sugary love! This is how Kartik Aaryan kept a check on Sara Ali Khan's temptations on Aaj Kal sets

Trending Now

Watch this video of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan here:

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are discussed on Koffee With Karan a lot of times. Karan also had a fall-out with Kartik after Dostana 2. It was said that the actor demanded a hike in fees after his successes in movies. Kartik had signed the film long back and changed his remuneration stand after his success. Kartik Aaryan has never spoken about what went down between Karan and him. However, it seemed they put their past behind them. Sara and Kartik share a very cordial relationship. They greet and chat with each other and even pose for pics. Recently, Kartik also attended Sara's Diwali bash.