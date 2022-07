A few days ago, the big news of a new movie involving Bollywood's hottest flavour of the moment, Kartik Aaryan, one of the Hindi film industry's most celebrated Directors today, Kabir Khan, and among the country's most successful producers of all time, Sajid Nadiadwala, was announced. The news came as a big surprise to almost everyone as there was no speculation whatsoever of it prior to the announcement being made, but nevertheless, created huge buzz, for the first time collaboration between a filmmaker of the stature of Kabir Khan and a talent like Kartik Aaryan with a burgeoning fanbase. Also Read - Before Ranveer Singh stripped nude, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and THESE other Bollywood actors bared it all but there's a TWIST [View Pics]

Kabir Khan announces new film with Kartik Aaryan

It was filmmaker Kabir Khan himself who announced his next movie, starring , and produced by , when he took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of himself with his collaborators and wrote: "I'm excited to announce my next project starring @kartikaaryan in a never before seen avatar. I will be directing this and producing it along with my dear friend #SajidNadiadwala. The film is based on a fascinating true story with a larger than life canvas. We start shooting early next year." Check out his post below:

About Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan film

So, what is the Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan film going to be about? Well, today is your lucky day as we've got the inside scoop for you right here. A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that the movie is centred on a disabled character as the prime protagonist, essayed by Kartik in all likelihood, with the essence of the movie bearing a resemblance to and starrer Guzaarish though the overall plot is slated to be original and unique.