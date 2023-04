Kartik Aaryan has become one of the bankable stars in the industry. After delivering several hits, he has now become one of the top stars with quite a few profitable ventures in his name. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 gave him the greatest success and then he appeared in films like Freddy, Dhamaka and many more. While he has become a favourite of many producers, he did not seem to be on Karan Johar's list. Reportedly, the actor had a fallout with the filmmaker and he was ousted from Dostana 2. A lot was said and written about their alleged fallout. But have they buried the hatchet now? Also Read - Karan Johar gets all cryptic about 'ilzaam' amidst backlash over sabotaging Anushka Sharma career video; says, 'Hum jhunkne walon mein se nahi'

signs for his next?

As per the latest photo shared by a paparazzo, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan had a 'professional' meeting. They were papped together in Mumbai and this has sparked rumours of a new project. Fans are already curious to know what was this meeting all about and are questioning when is the big announcement. One also wondered if the meeting was for Dostana 2.

Check out KJo and Kartik's picture below:

When Kartik Aaryan spoke about his ouster from Dostana 2

When Kartik Aaryan appeared on Aap Ki Aadalat, he was asked about his fallout with Karan Johar and he did not reveal any details but spoke about an 'altercation'. He said that his mother has taught him that when there is any altercation between two people, the younger one should never speak. He was also asked if his ouster was because of money-related issues, he refused and said that he has never left a film due to money.

All is well?

Has Karan Johar signed Kartik Aaryan for his next project? If yes, is back on track? Well, only time can tell. Earlier rumours had it that Karan Johar has silently shelved Dostana 2. But there was no confirmation. The film was too star Jahnvi Kapoor, Laksh Lalwani and Kartik Aaryan in leading roles. The original Dostana starred , and as the leads.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently ruling the headlines as an old video of him talking about trying the murder 's professional career when she appeared in Rab Ne Bani Jodi went viral on the internet. He received a lot of wrath from netizens.