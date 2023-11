Kartik Aaryan is now among the A-listers of Bollywood. The actor has come a long way since Pyaar Ka Punchnama and is now among the most celebrated actors of tinsel town. He enjoys a crazy fan following who would do anything for him. Kartik Aaryan is also among the busiest actors currently as he has many films in pipeline. And one more has added to the list. The actor has now joined hands with Karan Johar and Ektaa Kapoor for a film. Karana Johar's Dharma Production made the announcement revealing the actor and the director of the film that is yet to receive a title. The news is special as the film announcement has been made on Kartik Aaryan's birthday. Also Read - Kartik-Sara, Ranbir-Deepika: When stars discussed their ex in public and made things awkward

All about Kartik Aaryan's new project with Karan Johar and Ektaa Kapoor

The new film starring Kartik Aaryan is directed by Sandeep Modi. It is said to be a big-budget film produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor. With this, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar have officially ended their feud. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan was a part of Dostana 2 that was produced by Karan Johar. But his ouster from the film lead to many speculations and gossips about their alleged feud. But it seems that now all is well between the actor and the filmmaker, and they are set to roll their next film soon. This new film is going to release on August 15, 2025. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the announced film is a war drama and Kartik Aaryan will undergo a massive transformation for the same. A lot of prep is involved as the film will celebrate the Indian Army. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan attends ex girlfriend Sara Ali Khan’s Diwali party at her home [Watch video]

Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan as Chandu Champion releasing next. The film is helmed by Kabir Khan. The actor will also be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Another movie that will see Kartik Aaryan in a leading role is Aashiqui 3. Now, didn't we say he is among the busiest actors in the industry?