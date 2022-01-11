Kartik Aaryan names his favourite female costar and you'll never guess who it is

Kartik Aaryan has a slate of impressive movies lined up such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Shehzada and Captain India. And that means he's been paired opposite a bevy of beauties like , and others, not to mention the other talented and gorgeous women he's already shared screen space over the course of his career, including , , and Nushrratt Bharuccha. However, have you ever wondered who among these is Kartik Aaryan's favourite female costar? Well... no need to wonder any longer as the star himself has named his favourite onscreen heroines. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a super interesting workout video; challenges fans to level up

Kartik Aaryan, who is charmingly famous around the ladies both within and outside of the film industry, was recently asked in an interview to choose the actress he thinks he shares the best on-screen chemistry from all the lovely ladies he has worked with so far, to which Kartik replied, "Tabu," his costar, with a smile and without a moment's hesitation. The famed Bollywood actress Tabu is a name one immediately thinks of when it comes to legendary performances on screen par excellence. , on the other hand, too ,is one who has now carved his niche and performed exceptionally well in all the roles handed to him.

Meanwhile, the most exciting among those is perhaps Shehzada, at least on paper, not least of which is the fact that it's the official remake of 's blockbuster, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and also because it brings back the hit Luka Chuppi pair of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. So, if you've also been eagerly awaiting Shehzada, then we've got a treat for you as apparently a few leaked stills of the star shooting for the movie in Filmcity, Goregaon, Mumbai, have surfaced, and Kartik is looking every bit a middle-class, common man. Check them out here...

Kartik Aaryan's next movie slated to release is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.