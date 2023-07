Kartik Aaryan is a busy bee. Right after hitting Rs 100 crores at the box office with Satyaprem Ki Katha, he has moved on to his next, Chandu Champion. Talking about his film with Kabir Khan, he says, "Most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins... with the captain Kabir Khan" along with an adorable photo!* Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Satyaprem Ki Katha which just recently crossed the 100 crore collection worldwide, becoming the actor's 5th film to do so. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan to Ishaan Khattar: Ananya Panday dated these men in Bollywood before having a serious relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur

Simultaneously, he also flew to London a day back to start the first schedule of his highly anticipated next with Kabir Khan, titled, Chandu Champion for which they have now started shoot. Sharing an adorable photo with his director on social media from the first day of the shoot, Kartik wrote, "शुभारंभ And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins... with the captain @Kabirkhan ChanduChampion"

Kartik looks super cool in the photo rocking a blue and black check cardigan with black joggers and a white beanie as he points at the clapboard for the first take of Chandu Champion which Kabir can be seen holding while wearing a black tshirt with navy blue jogger pants and white sneakers. While Kartik's highly appreciated character, Sattu continues to win hearts at the box office, he is all set to be Chandu Champion now. The young superstar also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 along with a love story to be helmed by Anurag Basu, in the pipeline ahead.