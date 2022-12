Kartik Aaryan fever started after Sara Ali Khan confessed to having a huge crush on the actor in Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan when she made an appearance along with her father Saif Ali Khan. And ever since then the fever for Kartik only increased higher and higher. There was a state fan base for these two stars and they were eager to see them together in a film they believed that together they will be magic. But that didn't happen, Imtiaz Ali managed to cast Sara a Kartik together in his superhit film Love Aajkal sequel, but it tanked miserably at the box office. The audience was highly disappointed with the film. And now after years, Kartik opened up about the failure of Love Aajkal 2. Also Read - Hera Pheri 3: Anees Bazmee is clueless if Akshay Kumar or Kartik Aaryan will be the part of the film; here’s why

Kartik told to TOI in an interview, that the film gave him a lot of eyeballs and he is only glad and thankful for working with Imtiaz Ali. Talking about the failure of the film he explained his maths and theory and said" The Friday collection is very important. It gives you a sense of the number of people coming in for the star cast. Saturday and thereafter, it’s the film that takes over and tries to move ahead". It was that time when Kartik even signed a Karan Johar film along with but later he moved out and maintained his dignified silence over his exit. Also Read - Year-ender 2022: Kartik Aaryan in Freddy, Vijay Varma in Darlings and more – Top 10 actors who stood out on OTT with their performances

But now things have drastically caged in Kartik Aaryan's life. he becomes a true blue superstar in the tinsel town with his massive success of 2. The entertainment news are extremely crazy for the star and wants to see him doing more comedy films but then came Freddy and he showed his transition which was commendable. This is Kartik Aaryan's era and he has worked immensely hard to shine. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan dating history: Freddy star was allegedly in relationship with these B-Town hotties