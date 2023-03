Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise left everyone in the industry heartbroken. Visuals of Salman Khan controlling his tears at the last rites of the veteran actor only show how close they were with each other. And now Kartik Aaryan has remembered the late actor in an emotional note where he mentioned him being the best landlord during his struggling days. Kartik Aaryan, who is today the most beloved and successful actor in Bollywood, faced a lot of rejection, and during that time, Satish Kaushik was a source of relief for him. Also Read - Satish Kaushik Passes Away: NSD to Bollywood; Remembering Calendar's journey as an ace actor-director [Watch Video]

In a metropolitan city like Mumbai, it's not very easy to survive, especially when it comes to having a home in the city. During his tough time, Satish Kaushik was like a messiah to Kartik, and now that he is home, Kartik thanked him for being the wonderful person he was and called him the best landlord. "A great actor, a great human being, and the best landlord, I had during my struggling days in the city. Will always remember your encouraging words and laughter sir. RIP Satish Sir".

Satish Kaushik suffered a massive heart attack, and his sudden death was a shocker. He was travelling to Gurugram, and the veteran actor's mortal remains were brought back to Mumbai, and his last rites took place yesterday, where all the Bollywood celebrities paid their last respects to him. Anupam Kher who took all the care of late actor and friend Satish Kaushik's last rites was seen having an emotional breakdown and it was Abhishek Bachchan who was consoling the veteran actor over his loss.