Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a bumper hit. The Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer ransacked ₹92.10 crore nett in its first week at the box office, finally brining an ailing Bollywood back on track and giving the entire industry plenty of reason to smile. Reaching a ₹90 crore+ weekend at a time when most most Bollywood movies are folding under ₹30 crore in their lifetime run is nothing short of remarkable. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also catapulted Director Anees Bazmee into an exclusive club of Bollywood Directors who’ve delivered clean hits across more than 2 decades. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mr Faisu wants this contestant to bring home the trophy from Rohit Shetty's show

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 still going strong at the box office after 4 weeks

held exceedingly well in its second, third and fourth weeks, faring far better than all the other Bollywood releases that opened after it to continue its dream run at the box office. And now, the and starrer, directed by Anees Bazmee, which also sees Tabu, , and Ashwini Kalsekar in key supporting roles, has begun its fifth week on another steady not, taking its total box office collection to a whopping ₹177.29 crore nett after 29 days. Also Read - Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty to star in the film, confirms producer; fans reactions will make you go ROFL

Bhushan Kumar gifts Kartik Aaryan India's first McLaren GT

A power-packed partnership calls for a power-packed present. Riding high on the stupendous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the dynamic collaboration that Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan hold, the producer has gifted India's first GT, a posh Orange McLaren, to the talented star, which happens to be the first car delivery of its kind in India. Right from entertaining masses in 2018 with their maiden collaboration on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety till their recent blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan have come a long way and given major hits that has fortified their relationship. Also Read - Did Charu Asopa hint at what went wrong between Rajeev Sen and her on her social media?

Bhushan Kumar praises Kartik Aaryan sky-high

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, says, “The dynamic, vivacious energy of Kartik Aaryan is infectious. We align creatively well and the bond that started on a very professional note definitely has now grown multifolds in multiple collaborations we've done. His dedication towards each project is commendable, this sports car is a token of appreciation towards his hard work and grit. We instill confidence in him, and we aim to strengthen this collaboration in the future.”

Kartik Aaryan now wants a private jet from Bhushan Kumar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

An exuberant Kartik Aaryan took to his official Instagram handle to share the good news with everyone, thanking Bhushan Kumar profusely for such a marvellous gift while also demanding a private jet the next time. Posting the pics of himself with his new baby and his producer, Kartik captioned it: “Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha.. Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha India’s 1st McLaren Gt Agla gift Private jet sir.” Check it out above...

Things couldn't be better for Kartik Aaryan at the moment, could they?